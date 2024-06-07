Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,526 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.27 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

