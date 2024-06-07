Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,316,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,424,000 after purchasing an additional 140,822 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.39. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

