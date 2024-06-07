Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,582 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,962,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 373,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

