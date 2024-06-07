Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 23,273 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

PG&E stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.