Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,616 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,653,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $22,664,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $12,094,000. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 925.0% during the 3rd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 120,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 109,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $93.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

