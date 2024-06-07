Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,052.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $938.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $867.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

