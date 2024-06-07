TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 3.7%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.98 and last traded at $139.43. Approximately 40,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 762,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.24 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 7,157 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $930,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,066.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,876 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,171 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,804,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,162,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

