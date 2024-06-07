TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $73.25 on Friday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,051 shares of company stock worth $389,330. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

