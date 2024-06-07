Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MasTec by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

Shares of MTZ opened at $108.43 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

