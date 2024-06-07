Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $205,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $84.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

