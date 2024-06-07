Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.41 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 86.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 93.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Macy’s by 14.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 613.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

