Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of H. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after acquiring an additional 432,594 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 621,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,096 shares of company stock valued at $314,659,958. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.