Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,784 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

CRBG stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

