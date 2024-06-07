Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Decreased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 84.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

