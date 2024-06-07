Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.03

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.03 and last traded at $52.46, with a volume of 799404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,238.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $519,432 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

