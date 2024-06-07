Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33. 2,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 129,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYRA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.