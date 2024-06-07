United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $401.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

