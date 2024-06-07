United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5 billion-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.8 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.20)-$0.20 EPS.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 15.7 %

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $921.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

