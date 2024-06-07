Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHTGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $49.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $435,252.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Dividend History for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

