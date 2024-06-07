Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of UHT opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $49.64.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
