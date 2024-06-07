Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of UHT opened at $39.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.80. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $49.64.

Insider Activity

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $435,252.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.