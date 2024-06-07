Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37. Approximately 2,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 102,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UVSP

Univest Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 82,107 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Univest Financial by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.