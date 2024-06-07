Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Upbound Group by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.