Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,597,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.38% of Upwork worth $68,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after buying an additional 702,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Upwork by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 288,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

