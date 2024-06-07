US Bancorp DE Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 692.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 332.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

