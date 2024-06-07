Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,684,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $193.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.63 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

