Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $217.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTN. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $193.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.36. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $182.63 and a 52 week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

