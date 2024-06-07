Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Lowered to $231.00 at Mizuho

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $256.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of MTN opened at $193.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $182.63 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

