Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,482,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

