Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 145.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

