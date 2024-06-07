Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 155,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.39 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

