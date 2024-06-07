Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.67

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 754301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 311,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,714,000 after buying an additional 358,214 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

