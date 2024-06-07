Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.67

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 754301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
