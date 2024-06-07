Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.86. 11,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 515,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock worth $2,321,375. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

