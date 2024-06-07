Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VTYX. Oppenheimer upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

VTYX stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $231.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

