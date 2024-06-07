VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in VeriSign by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $3,828,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,174,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $180.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $226.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

