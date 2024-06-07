VersaBank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VBNK)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

VersaBank has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VersaBank to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

NASDAQ VBNK opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

