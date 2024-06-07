Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Verve Therapeutics worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $475,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,106.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.28 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,226.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

