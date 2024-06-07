VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VICI Properties

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

