Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-$0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.200 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.15 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

