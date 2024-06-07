Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,088 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 3,355.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VNT opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

