W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,706,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 173.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

