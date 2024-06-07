W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

