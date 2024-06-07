Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,874 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,522,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 658,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 884,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 191,260 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

