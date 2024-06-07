Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,901,523 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.35% of Waste Connections worth $135,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $168.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $173.02.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

