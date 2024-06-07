Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $67,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Waters by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $300.82 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.57. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

