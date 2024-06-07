Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,829 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $459.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.58 and a 12-month high of $491.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

