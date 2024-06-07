WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

