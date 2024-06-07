Wells Fargo & Company Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $145.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PVH. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.19.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $121.30 on Thursday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in PVH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PVH by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PVH by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

