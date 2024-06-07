Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) Increases Dividend to $1.33 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.333 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Does Microsoft Stock Have More Room to Run?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Nvidia’s Stock Price, Upcoming Split and the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.