Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH) Increases Dividend to $1.33 Per Share

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.333 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.

Westpac Banking Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.