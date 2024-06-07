WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.56% of WestRock worth $60,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

