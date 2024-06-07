Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,164,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,499,000 after buying an additional 136,297 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 199,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 112,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 226,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,101 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

