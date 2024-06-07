Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.